ATLANTA (CBS46)— Grady Memorial Hospital is looking for volunteers for its COVID-19 vaccine trail.
According to officials, the hospital will start enrolling participants in the Moderna COVID-19 Phase III trial this week.
Grady Memorial Hospital will partner with Emory University to conduct the study.
“Grady is one of five clinical trial sites in the state seeking to enroll hundreds of adult volunteers to test whether the investigational vaccine can effectively prevent COVID-19 infection, or prevent severe symptoms and death associated with infection,” a press release stated.
Grady officials noted participants will be randomly assigned to receive the tested vaccine of placebo.
Participants will be monitored over a two-year period to see who becomes infected and the impact on their daily lives.
For information on trial enrollment, visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.
