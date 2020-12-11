Preparations are underway to get the newly approved vaccine to hospitals across Georgia as fast as possible.
“We have seen the full spectrum of people who have died because of the severity of their illness,” said Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Grady Hospital. “We have had people find out because we tested them for COVID. We do that because we don’t want them to infect others,” he added.
As one of the busiest level one trauma centers in the country, it’s expected front line workers here will be among the first to be vaccinated. Dr. Jansen says they are unsure how much of the vaccine they will receive.
“We have not heard that number, we are anxiously awaiting the number of vaccines we will receive,” he said. Jansen adds they have been meeting to make the tough decision of which employees will be vaccinated first.
“That depends on risk to the individual as well as willingness to take the vaccine because obviously we are not going to mandate it,” explained Dr. Jansen. He says the latest coronavirus spike is definitely being felt as hospital beds here are at capacity
“Medical side and surgical side we are full. We fill them right up … at 100 percent capacity right now.”
Dr. Jansen says Grady has freezers ready to store the vaccines as soon as they are shipped. As a reminder, he is warning Georgians the battle against COVID-19 is far from over, and to continue to take precautions to not get infected.
