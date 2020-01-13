ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Repairs at Grady Memorial Hospital are now scheduled to be completed in October.
Last month a pipe burst, causing major flooding in the hospital and several floors damaged.
In a statement, Grady Health System president and CEO John Haupert said in part, “it became clear that the scope of the remediation and repair project was significantly greater than originally assessed.”
What was thought to take three or four months will now take nine. Damaged areas must be demolished and reconstructed.
“There are work crews in there at this time and they have all their PPE on and the whole nine yards, so they look pretty busy,” said patient Deren Clark. “You hear the hammers going and the people doing what they do.”
While under construction, Grady is partnering with Emory Healthcare to address patient needs. Thirty patients will be transferred to Emory Hillandale while Emory Decatur will help with pregnancy and childbirth patients.
Grady Memorial Hospital is still accepting EMS trauma, stroke, STEMI, burn, behavioral health patients and medicine patients. When Grady reaches capacity for medicine patients, officials say they will divert them on a periodic basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.