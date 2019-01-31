Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Officials at Henry W. Grady High School in Atlanta have suspended the cheerleading team until the end of the basketball season because of poor behavior.
Grady High School Principal Betsy Bockman sent a letter to CBS46 detailing the actions that led to the suspension.
In the letter, Principal Bockman says the decision was made after a game against Jackson High School on January 15. Bockman says she saw inappropriate behavior and foul language being used by members of the cheerleading squad directed at Jackson HS faculty members as well as parents and students.
In the letter, Bockman says she observed the following:
"During the basketball season, I have observed our cheer team:
*Eating and drinking frequently during games.
*Leaving the stands during games to socialize.
*Using profanity.
*Engaging in cheers and displaying gestures and movements that are creating unwanted attention and detract from what Grady should be about.
*Engaging in taunting of other teams and other teams’ cheerleaders.
*Adults associated with cheerleading displaying behaviors that are inappropriate."
Principal Bockman says Senior cheerleaders will still be introduced as part of Senior Night at the basketball game as scheduled.
