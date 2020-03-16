Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- Grady Health System on Monday announced a stricter visitation policy at the hospital.
Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed unless the patient meets the certain exceptions. The new policy will be in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community, a hospital spokesperson said in a press release.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, it is imperative that Grady maintain the safest care environment possible for our patients and those who care for them," Dr. Robert Jansen, Grady Chief Medical Officer said. "We appreciate the public’s understanding as we all adjust to these uncertain times."
Visitors who are allowed in the hospital will be directed to select entry points for screening purposes and the following guidelines are now in place:
No visitors will be allowed for patients who are considered persons under investigation for COVID-19 or have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
All visitors allowed, per the exceptions listed below, will be screened with a questionnaire and a temperature check. No visitor will be allowed if they have the following symptoms: fever, runny nose, cough, and/or shortness of breath.
Children under age 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances. Visitors over the age of 70 with chronic conditions are strongly encouraged not to visit even if their loved one meets the exceptions list.
Visitors who are allowed must stay in the patient room.
EXCEPTIONS:
- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have both parents or one parent plus one significant other and must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.
- Patients with disruptive behavior or behavioral health needs, in which a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
- Minors under age 18 may have one visitor (parent or guardian).
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.
- Patients, who have an appointment at a Grady hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person with them.
