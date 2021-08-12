ATLANTA (CBS46)—Another metro Atlanta hospital will require employees to undergo a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Grady Memorial Hospital is joining the list of hospitals requiring staffers to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus.
On Wednesday, Grady’s CEO said the required COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will begin with leaders, vendors, and new employees.
“With the significant increase in COVID cases, we have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for our employees, medical staff, patients, and the community,” said Grady CEO John M. Haupert.
Mandated vaccinations for all physicians, management-level staff, and vendors will start on October 1.
In addition, all new employees will have to be vaccinated before their start date.
A hospital spokesperson said plans to vaccinate all staff are being finalized and will be implemented soon.
Mandatory vaccine requirements come as Grady has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Officials said in July, there were only 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the public hospital. In August, that number has increased to 100.
Earlier this week, Emory Healthcare said it will also require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot by October 1.
In July, Piedmonth Healthcare announced physicians, providers, and new employees will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
Grady officials encouraged people to come by the facility to get vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is available at the hospital for anyone 12 and older, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
