ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After suffering damage from a burst pipe and having to relocate patients, Grady Memorial Hospital is finally ready to return to providing trauma care.
Beginning Friday morning at 7, trauma, stroke, and burn patients can be admitted as the hospital continues to recover from the ruptured pipe.
A spokesperson for Grady Health System sent CBS46 the following message:
Grady will immediately assume the role of operating the Atlanta Metro EMS coordination center. All ambulances transporting adult patients to hospitals within the perimeter (I-285) will contact this coordination center. Centralizing the coordination of Metro Atlanta EMS Services will ensure patients are being transported to the appropriate facilities based on their medical needs.
By phasing off diversion and opening our doors to trauma, stroke and burn patients, Grady will again be able to provide the critical services other hospitals and the community rely on Grady for. And we hope to relieve some of the burden experienced by other metro Atlanta hospitals during our current facility crisis.
The trauma hospital suffered a ruptured 24-inch pipe that sent water flooding through the sixth floor Dec. 6.
The collateral damage of the incident also lead to loss of work for those contracted at the hospital.
"I've been doing certified nursing assistance for 15 years. That's all I know how to do," explained Sherry Gaines to reporter Hayley Mason.
Gaines works for a temp agency, she was contracted to work for Grady through the year, but the flooding resulted in her contract being cancelled.
She's hoping that when repairs are complete she can be re-hired.
CBS46 will continue to monitor this story as it develops.
