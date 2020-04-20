ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An incredible all-star line up is set to celebrate the music of seven time Grammy-award winning artist Prince. The special was filmed in January and now fans will be able to enjoy and celebrate
The special Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY salute to Prince goes down Tuesday, April 21.
Special guest Sheila E is part of the special.
“Oh we’re so excited we were telling people to make sure you wear your dancing shoes, you’re going to have a good time and this is bringing people together like music does,” said Sheila E.
“The Queen of Percussion,” shared a legendary personal and professional relationship with Prince,
“When we first met we met in the Bay Area in Oakland, and I don’t know, we just liked a lot of the same artist. My dad was with Santana at the time and he loves Santana and he loves Slide and Family Stone, so he wanted to be in the environment which is why he went to record his album in the Bay Area. He loved the Bay Area artists and to be able to share some of the same kind of music we both loved was cool.”
The tribute concert was filmed January 28.
Hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, the tribute will feature an all-star lineup of artists including John Legend, Chris Martin and Dave Grohl performing some of Prince’s biggest hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.