WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) – Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said a grand jury unanimously recommended taking no further action against former Woodstock Police Sgt. Randy Milligan for his role in an arrest that saw officers take down, taser, and then hit Calvin Taylor with a batonuntil one of his legs was broken.
Video of the take down was exclusively obtained by CBS46, showing police bodycam footage of the incident at the Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center in Woodstock in April 2019. Sgt. Milligan resigned a day before the internal investigation was finished. The entire incident in April started when Taylor, 38, was reportedly passed out and possibly impaired near a pool table at the Stars and Strikes facility.
Sgt. Milligan was working off duty at the facility and claimed in police reports that Taylor became loud and uncooperative when he attempted to escort him outside. As heard in the video, the Sergeant claims he had to use his taser, to no effect, and despite backup arriving he had to use his baton in order to subdue Taylor.
Watch the Bodycam Video:
"My leg was broken in pieces," Taylor told CBS46 Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson in an exclusive interview. "I'm still in pain every day. I just want justice.”
D.A. Wallace said the Grand Jury, “was presented evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including the lead agent who conducted the criminal investigation and a toxicology expert, other Woodstock Police Department officers and former officers who were present during the incident, a tactical instruction from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, an employee of Stars and Strikes who witnessed the incident, and Randy Milligan.”
“Based on all of the known facts and circumstances in this matter and on the recommendation of the Grand Jury, the District Attorney’s Office does not intend to take any further action,” Wallace said in a statement.
For nearly a year The Bulldog asked to see footage and the internal review the police department conducted. We've also made repeated requests to speak with the chief. Each of those requests have been denied, including again on Feb. 7. We have also been unable to reach former Sergeant Milligan for comment.
