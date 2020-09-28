LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS46) -- The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case has filed a motion requesting their transcripts, recordings and reports be made public. If allowed to speak publicly, the grand jury is also seeking court protection from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The motion filed Monday at Jefferson County circuit court states:
"Specifically, Grand Juror seeks for the Court to make a binding declaration that Grand Juror, and any additional members of this grand jury, has the right to disclose information and details about the process of the grand jury proceedings held in Jefferson County, Kentucky regarding the above case known as the Breonna Taylor case and any potential charges presented or not related to the events surrounding the matter."
This month the grand jury brought no charges against officers for the fatal shooting of Taylor during the March 13 drug raid. Instead, fired Officer Brett Hankison was charged for wanton endangerment; shots fired into Taylor's neighbors home.
The decision further fueled public perception of a flawed system that found no justice for Taylor. The motion further explains AG Cameron's public remarks
The motion states:
"Attorney General Daniel Cameron made man definitive remarks during his press conference. Among them, he stated that his office's investigation found '...and the grand jury agreed that Mattingly and Crossgrove were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker.'"
"Upon inquiry regarding approximately a dozen witnesses stating that they did not hear the police knock and announce and the Attorney General relying on one witness to the contrary, Attorney General stated in part that he thought the '... more pertinent question is what the evidence provided to the grand jury?'"
The motion alleges that Cameron "attempted to make it very clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them." The jury argues it is unjust to be held to a level of accountability likened to that of the Attorney General.
