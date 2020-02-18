COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County Grand Jury handed down an indictment to an Acworth resident whose dog died after being left in a hot car for four hours August 2019.
Police responded to the Target on Cobb Parkway in Acworth to find a dog unresponsive in a vehicle. Officers got inside the vehicle and rushed the distressed pup to a nearby animal hospital, where it was pronounced dead. Officers arrested Tanya Lee Kuhlman. She was booked into the Acworth jail.
Kuhlman was indicted on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals in February.
