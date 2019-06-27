MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) – A former Henry County police officer was indicted Thursday on charges of violating his duty as a law enforcement officer.
David Rose was formally charged with two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, and one count of simple battery, false official writings, and making a false statement.
The Grand Jury has issued a warrant for his arrest.
In December 2017, Rose was responded to a report of aggressive driving in a Target parking lot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
During the traffic stop, Rose choked former NFL player Desmond Marrow while Marrow was on the ground and handcuffed from behind. The incident, as well as statements by Rose concerning the incident, was captured on his in-car video camera system.
An Internal Affairs investigation later revealed that Rose used unnecessary force. Investigators say he was recorded admitting that he choked Marrow and that he was not going to write the information in his report.
Rose, a Henry County officer for three years, was subsequently terminated from the county.
Rose rejected a plea offer to a single misdemeanor charge with a sentence of probation and surrendering his police certification.
