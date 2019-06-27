DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Gabriel Jabri Fordhamm, 29, Tuesday for a hit and run crash that injured two young girls playing in their yard in Lithonia in March.
The grand jury indicted Fordham on six charges including: serious injury by a vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, hit and run, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to maintain lane.
The crash happened on March 29 and left nine-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes severely injured. She was in the front yard playing with her friend when the car Fordham was allegedly driving came crashing through the yard.
The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said the car went airborne after trying to turn at the intersection of Cherokee Valley Drive and Cherokee Valley Circle. In the video of the crash, a person crawled out of the car and ran from the scene without trying to help the young girl or wait for law enforcement.
LaDerihanna suffered a fractured skull and a broken pelvis in the crash. Her friend, 11-year-old Alayshia Phillips, suffered minor cuts and bruises.
Fordham surrendered to police three days after the accident and after extensive broadcasting of the video of the crash.
