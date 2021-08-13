ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Friday afternoon that a grand jury issued a 37-count indictment in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
A grand jury indicted Julian Conley on 31 charges including malice murder and two felony murder counts and gun charges for shooting into Turner’s family car killing the little girl after forming a barricade using guns and threats to stop drivers from passing through Pryor Road in July 2020.
Jerrion McKinney faces 16 counts for his affiliation with the Bloods street gang and charges for being a convicted felon with a firearm.
“We are alleging that Mr. Conley fired into the car when it failed to stop and respect their barricade and that led to the tragic killing of Secoriea Turner,” Willis said.
Willis said both men are members of the Bloods gang and both face several counts of violating The Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
“This indictment includes charges of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act by criminally associating with the Bloods gang in three different ways,” Willis said in a press conference Friday afternoon.
She says the men committed violent and gun crimes with the intention of maintaining and increasing their status as Bloods.
When CBS46 asked about motive, Willis pointed to gang loyalty revealing that Rayshard Brooks was also a member of the Bloods gang and that the men were barricading the street in response to his death.
Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer after an altercation with the officer during a DUI investigation last summer. The shooting death launched weeks of racial justice and police reform protests. Willis contends that the gang members later embedded in the protest groups, strapped on guns, and created a road block on Pryor Road near the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was killed.
“Their motive was that a member of their gang had been killed and it was outrage to the loss of that life,” Willis said.
Conley can face up to life in prison plus 580 years in prison. McKinney faces up to 290 years in prison.
Willis says the men in custody now did not act alone. She says the case is the highest priority in her office.
“There are others out there this day that are responsible for this behavior to include the taking of this baby’s life. We are asking you if you have information about this case please call the Fulton District Attorney’s office 404-612-4981,” Willis said. “I’ve got video evidence that shows that there are other people out there with culpability. What I need is them identified.”
