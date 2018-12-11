CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Sylesta Seabrum is preparing for her first Christmas without a beloved member of her family.
All she wants is to know who killed her autistic granddaughter, Shanequa Sullivan, almost a year ago.
Sullivan was found dead in the Yellow River in Newton County in March. The 23-year-old was last seen one month before at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where she worked for a janitorial company.
She was seen on surveillance video in February after her MARTA card didn’t work when she tried to get on the train to go home after her shift.
“It’s hell not knowing, I can’t sleep,” said Seabrum. “I try not to think about the holidays, they’re here but I’ve been dealing with so much.”
Seabrum is raising grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but still desperate for answers about what happened to the granddaughter she raised.
Seabrum has gone through tragedy before, losing two of her own children – Sullivan’s mother was murdered and she lost another daughter to cancer.
“I have lost so much and I don’t even know, it’s only because of God that I’m still sitting here,” she said.
Sullivan’s death was ruled a homicide and the cause was homicidal violence, according to the coroner.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has had assistance from several agencies, including the FBI. They have talked to more than 100 people, but the case remains unsolved.
Seabrum has a message to the person who killed her granddaughter.
“I want you to know you have ripped my heart out from the very core of my being. I want you to know that you have devastated this family, she might not have been anything to you, but she meant the world to us. If you have any piece of humanity inside your body you need to turn yourself in.”
