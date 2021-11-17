MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman walking with her 2 elementary school-aged grandchildren was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a car near the Shell gas station at 2365 Delk Road.
According to Marietta Police Department, 58-year-old Debra Jones of Marietta was attempting to cross Delk Road outside of a crosswalk around 8:50 p.m. Nov. 16 when she was struck. The grandchildren were not injured and the driver left the scene.
Jones was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
63-year-old Howard Arden of Dunwood contacted the police department approximately 30 minutes after the incident and said he may have hit something or someone on Delk Road with his 2013 Kia Sorento, which was damaged.
Dunwoody police assisted Marietta Police and took Arden into custody. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on the charge of Felony Hit and Run. Additional charges may be added.
A 57-year-old man was killed while crossing Cobb Parkway on Monday night near the Regency Inn and Sites. The driver in that incident also left the scene.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP officer Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.
