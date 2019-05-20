BARROW COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Two people were found dead in a home on Southridge Road Monday morning in Barrow County.
The Sheriff's Office and GBI investigators spent the day there. They are not releasing any details about who the people are, how they died, or why they believe the deaths are suspicious. However, investigators do know the couple was found by their 18-year-old grandson.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
