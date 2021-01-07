Grant money from PetSmart Charities will go to help local pet owners with affordable veterinary care.
The Atlanta Humane Society received a $65,000 grant which will be used to provide diagnostic care at its West Midtown veterinary center. The money will go to purchase a dental x-ray machine and an ultrasound machine. Left-over funds will support the operational costs of the center to ensure those with complex or multiple diagnose have access to flat-rate, transparent pricing, according to the humane society.
The vet center was set up to provide affordable pet care for animal owners in West Midtown Atlanta. This is the second grant PetSmart Charities has awarded the humane society's vet center to support under-resourced pet owners, many who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
The humane society has helped to provide free pet food and affordable vet care to keep families and their fur babies together during the coronavirus pandemic.
