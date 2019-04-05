STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Police department released body cam video of the events that led to a deadly 17-hour standoff that ended Friday morning.
The video shows multiple angles of the events as they unfolded. It starts with officers kicking in the door and shots immediately being fired. Officer 1 goes down and Officer 2 seeks cover from the shots as chaos erupts.
A third officer shows up to the scene and all of them take up defensive positions. Officer 3 is shot in the hand at one point in the video.
The entire video shared by Henry County Police can be seen above.
A second video released later in the day showed officers having to kick in the garage door to rescue one of the officers who was shot during the initial moments of the standoff.
