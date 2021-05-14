Gray Television CEO opens up after acquiring CBS46 News

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hilton Howell may hail from Texas. But after 30 years in the Peach State, he is Georgia through and through. Howell is CEO of one of the world’s fastest growing companies, Gray Television. Its headquarters right here in Atlanta.
Gray owns TV stations all over the country, and now, they’re on the brink of acquiring CBS46 and Peachtree TV from Meredith, a deal that, when completed, will put Gray stations in 113 of the country’s 210 TV markets.
"We’re in this for old-fashioned values," Howell says. "By that I mean telling people the truth, what’s going on. Give both sides of the story if there is one or two different sides, and just tell them everything. Be the trusted voice."
Gray is also making a major investment in the metro, turning the old GM plant in Doraville into a 127 acre entertainment mecca; Georgia’s own Studio City, complete with state of the art TV and movie production studios. The campus, once completed, will further solidify Georgia’s status as a major player in Hollywood.
Howell says it's important state lawmakers maintain Georgia's tax credits for the entertainment industry. "Georgia has a bigger imprint now than it ever had before," he says, "and with what we’re doing it’s going to be even bigger."
Gray is banking on finding its expanding work force right in its own backyard.
"Georgia has stunning educational systems," Howell says. "We are overly blessed to have historically Black colleges and universities here in Atlanta, as well as those that are part of the University System of Georgia."
The goal, Howell says, is to partner with all the local schools to find the best young talent the state has to offer.
"I think talent begins with the young," he says.
And Gray’s commitment begins with news. Straight news. Delivered the way Howell likes it, the old-fashioned way.
"We are going to be right down the middle. We’re going to cover everything that’s going on," Howell says, "and people are going to be the better for watching our newscasts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.