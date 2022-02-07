ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta-based Gray Television has purchased Capital Media Group, parent company of Telemundo Atlanta (WKTB-CD), which has a reach of over 1 million views in the Atlanta area.
The purchase also includes sister company, Surge Digital Media, a full-service, boutique digital agency that excels at multi-cultural, multi-lingual marketing and video production.
JUST IN: @GrayTelevision Expands its #Atlanta Media Investments with Purchase of @TelemundoATL; Susan Sim Oh to Lead and Expand #GrayTV's Telemundo Station Group - https://t.co/jj5P5vqmKF pic.twitter.com/Gv8MiJCJPL— Gray Television (@GrayTelevision) February 7, 2022
Gray also recently purchased Meredith Corp.'s TV stations, which include CBS46 (WGCL-TV) and Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV). It is now on of the largest owners of TV station sin the country with stations in 113 markets.
Gray’s Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell remarked, “We are very excited to add Telemundo Atlanta and Surge Digital to our growing local presence in our hometown. Together, our Atlanta media properties will be better able to grow their local audiences, serve local community groups,
and provide unparalleled opportunities for local businesses to reach consumers. Moreover, our Telemundo operations in other markets will benefit from the experiences, expertise and talent that Telemundo Atlanta has developed over the past 13 years as a successful family-owned start-up in a very large and competitive media market.”
Co-owned by Susan Sim Oh and Coline Sim, Capital launched the Telemundo operation in 2009. Through their leadership, Telemundo Atlanta was the first local Spanish-language television station to consecutively garner the coveted ‘Overall Station Excellence’ Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences in the Southeast region in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 as well as News Excellence Emmy® Awards in 2017 and 2019 and Best Newscast Emmy® Awards in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Within the last 10 years, Telemundo Atlanta has garnered 61 Emmy® Awards.
Today, Telemundo Atlanta provides the most local news in Spanish in the Atlanta DMA with daily 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. live newscasts.
