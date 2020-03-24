GreatAmericanTakeout is helping the local restaurant industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The #GreatAmericanTakeout is trending across the country.
Several restaurants banded together for the social media movement happening March 24th. It’s to encourage people to order takeout or delivery to support our struggling restaurant industry.
The coronavirus is threatening the future of an industry that employs more than 15 million Americans.
“There has to be room for us to survive here in this new environment,” said Federico Castellucci, the President and CEO of Castellucci Hospitality Group.
They’re hoping to boost sales since dining in right now isn’t an option.
“They seem to feel safer by going through a drive through, it’s social distancing that they’re looking for,” said Tim Hackbardt, the Chief Marketing Officer for Del Taco.
Business as usual looks a little different these days for restaurants and bars.
“Every day is a battle to stay in business,” added Castellucci.
“I have friends who have lost anywhere from 70-90% sales in the industry, and I know a number of them just closed their doors, just because it’s been so bad for them,” Hackbardt said.
And the change is causing a serious drop in revenue.
“Casual dining, the local restaurant that you go to and maybe have a drink at, those are the folks that have really been hit the hardest,” Hackbardt added.
That’s why the restaurant coalition joined forces to have a little fun with Tuesday, March 24th, by creating a social media movement.
“#GreatAmericanTakeout, that’s what it is today, what we hope everybody can do is one drive-thru, take-out, or delivery meal today,” said Hackbardt.
“Those dollars are going directly to keeping employees employed,” Castellucci said.
The idea is to help people feel united, but keeping their distance, while helping the restaurant industry stay afloat.
The Food and Drug Administration said there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the Coronavirus.
Adding, however, that it’s always critical to follow the four key steps of food safety—clean, separate, cook, and chill – to prevent foodborne illness.
“We’re taking extra precautions, all of our staff members are wearing gloves, we’re practicing social distancing,” added Castellucci.
“It’s really going to hit the economy hard, and it’s really hitting these people hard,” Hackbardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.