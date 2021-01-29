While a fellow Congressman will file for her expulsion from the House, and other groups call for her resignation; Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told her critics their words, "strengthens my base of support at home and across the country..."
Congresswoman Greene has been under fire for past social media comments and actions that included her supporting the murder of top Democrats, calling the Parkland, Florida high school shooting and Sandy Hook Elementary shooting fake or "false flag" operations, supported the debunked QAnon movement and other issues.
She's drawn criticism from fellow Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the GOP Thursday for putting Greene on an education committee. But Greene is undeterred and said she will never back down.
A Message to the Mob from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/bdbG4OGrlK— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021
She said in part, "Every attack. Every lie. Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with lies....For me, it's people over politicians. It's people over big money PACs. It's people over powerful elite corporations and the Silicon Valley Cartel who are trying to cancel all of us...I will never back down. I will never give up. Because I am one of you. And I always represent you."
