DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suicide call took an unexpected turn when officials arrived at a home in Doraville Thursday.
Police arrived at the home in the Northcrest subdivision and found several explosive materials inside. Officials said they found a suicide note and grenades. The bomb squad were called to the scene for further investigation.
A witness told CBS46 that numerous homes in the area were evacuated.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 NEWS for updates.
