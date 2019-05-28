TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --A man died while trying to save his dad on Memorial Day. Thirty-three-year-old Jeremiah Israel drowned after he jumped into West Point Lake to rescue his 64-year-old father who accidentally fell from their boat while fishing.
His dad survived and is back at home with his family.
"I want the world to know what he did was heroic," said Jeremiah's brother Hananiah Israel.
Jeremiah Israel was even named after the man he died trying to protect. "A half of me is gone," Hananiah continued.
Jeremiah was one of five kids and was really close with his siblings. He loved to travel and was very creative.
"He loves making music, being in the studio at the house," said Hananiah.
"The world is a bit dimmer with him not being here. I feel like it won't be the same for me now going forward. We were like Batman and Robin," he added.
In a social media post, Jeremiah wrote how blessed he was to have such a wonderful father and teacher who was always there for him. Ultimately, Jeremiah died while trying to be there for his dad.
"I know him well and I know he was just trying to do the right thing for someone he loved," said Hananiah.
The family has started a donation page to cover memorial costs for Jeremiah. To donate, click here.
