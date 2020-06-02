ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mothers who lost their children at the hands of law-enforcement and other violent incidents gathered at Liberty Square in Atlanta to call for change.
“Murder is unacceptable whether it be by police or anyone else,” said Betty Maddox-Battle the founder of Grieving Residence of Every Violent Event.
The organization is a support group for those who lost loved ones to a violent incident. The mother of Jayvis Benjamin, a black man killed by a Dekalb Police Officer, was among the group.
“He had his hand up, pointing at the officer saying see what he’s trying to do to me and as soon as he turned to the officer that’s when the officer shot him,” said Jayvis’ mother Motey Benjamin.
Despite a grand jury recommendation for an indictment, no charges were brought against the officer who killed Benjamin’s son. She says she’s not alone.
“Among us mothers here is Georgia, every last one of our cases are to a point where we would get all the way to the court system but we would have the prosecutors, along with the judges, along with the state and federal officials and they all side with the police officer”, added Benjamin.
At Tuesday’s rally the group called for officer accountability and they are starting with legislation introduced by Congressman Hank Johnson.
“The congressman proposed a few bills, a police accountability bill, a grand jury reform bill, and he also has a bill for cooling off. So those are some of the bills he’s focusing on to make sure that police are held accountable,” said Xeron Pledger, Congressman Johnson‘s director of External Affairs.
Pledger says some of the bills were introduced in previous legislative session but couldn’t get the needed support. But he’s hoping this session would be different because if passed into law the measures would allow federal oversight in investigating cases again law enforcement and rally organizers are hoping their support will help the legislation finally get passed into law.
“We hoping we can make a difference in what is going on in the world today,” added Maddox Battle.
“These mothers are still grieving. To me it’s considered and open case and these families must have closure,” said rally speaker Gerald Rose from New Order National Human Rights Organization.
As for Benjamin, she says the past week has been very hard on for her because every time there is another incident of police brutality it brings her back to her son’s case.
“You relive it over and over and over. Every situation it causes me to get back to that place of I should have did this” said Benjamin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.