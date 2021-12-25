WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother who recently lost her teenage son is determined to make the holiday season bright for other families struggling this year.
Shawnda Schafer said Christmas doesn’t feel the same after her 14-year-old son Landon Andrews was shot and killed back in October.
“It was something he would look forward to, counting down the days and everything,” said Schafer. “I don’t even want to call it a new normal. It’s not normal.”
Christmas was Andrews’ favorite holiday. The holiday, once filled with joy, now feels empty for the grieving mother.
“It just makes you question things that there aren’t questions about,” Schafer said.
Andrews was shot and killed at a house party in Cherokee County in October. As police search for the person responsible, Schafer made a discovery about other families in pain.
“They always say, if you’re going through something, there’s someone who’s going through the same thing or even worse,” she explained.
The realization inspired Schafer to start the foundation “LB22” to help families in need. Her work honors her son nicknamed “Lando Bando” who often wore number 22 when playing sports.
This holiday season, LB22 benefited eight Atlanta-area families struggling with domestic violence, medical issues, and financial hardship. Schafer provided toys, clothing, and other items for kids and their parents.
“I know they woke up this morning able to open things, and it was just a burden lifted off of the parents,” Schafer said.
Some wounds never completely heal. However, lightening the load for others when everything feels so heavy unwraps a sense of comfort today.
“It’s the only thing that is positive to come out of such an ugly situation. I don’t have to focus so much on the investigation. This is what is doing it for me,” Schafer said.
Schafer is also creating a scholarship fund to benefit student-athletes at Kell High School, where her son played football.
