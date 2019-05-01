GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) Four businesses in Griffin are accused of violating Georgia's gambling laws.
During an investigation, GBI agents discovered players were receiving cash payouts for credits from coin-operated machines at four businesses.
Those businesses were the Super Speed Zone on North Expressway, Freeway Save More, also on North Expressway, Triple 8 Grocery on 9th Street and H & M Food Mart on West Solomon Street.
In the state of Georgia, coin operated amusement machines can only issue payouts in the form of lottery tickets or store merchandise.
