GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Griffin Police Department announced that Sgt. Todd Thomas has died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19.
The 52-year-old officer began his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Griffin Police Department attaining the rank of sergeant.
The Griffin County Police Department released the following statement:
"It is with great sadness that we report the death of Sgt. Todd Thomas. Sgt. Thomas was hospitalized and passed away earlier today from complications of COVID-19. Sgt. Thomas began his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Griffin Police Department attaining the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Thomas was 52 years old and planning his retirement for early 2022. Please join us in extending our most heartfelt sympathies to Sgt. Todd Thomas’ family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Thomas family today and in the days to come."
