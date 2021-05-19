Griffin Police search for whoever left week-old puppies in a box in a shopping cart

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Griffin Police are searching for the person who left seven puppies in a box in the heat in a shopping complex parking lot.
It happened Monday Morning off North Expressway by Hobby Lobby.
Griffin Police investigators say judging by surveillance camera, the puppies, just a week old, were sitting in the heat for about an hour.
The puppies are now with a foster home in Rome, which partners with the "Second Hand Dog Rescue Group." A representative with the group says they will likely be adopted out of the state of New York, where it's located.
Animal control says the puppies are German Shepherd/Pitbull breed mixes.
Police are searching for a black 2013-2019 Nissan Versa S with front end damage.
"I believe it was someone driving through the parking lot, possibly a patron of one of the businesses there and then realized what was in the box," said Laure Littlejohn, an investigator with Griffin Police.
Animal control initially picked the puppies up, took them to the Spalding County Animal Shelter which got in touch with a rescue.
An animal control officer said one puppy had an extremely high temperature, presumably because of the heat.
"Leaving them without food and not knowing that somebody would find them and take care of them, you know, you don't want to see people leave animals out like that to starve to death," said Littlejohn.
Whoever is responsible could face a cruelty to animal charge. "Animals, children and old people really don't have a voice. And when you abandon animals like this, they have no way of taking care of themselves so it's really a sad situation."
As of Wednesday night, the pups were checked out by a doctor, are safely at a foster home and are about 7-9 weeks out from being ready for adoption.
