GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Well-known Griffin restaurant, Salaam Seafood, is serving the community Monday afternoon.
They will give away bags of frozen, seasoned seafood along with hygiene products and sanitizer to anyone who needs it.
The service event starts at Noon and will go on until the supplies last.
Salaam Seafood is located at 503 East Broadway Street in Griffin.
