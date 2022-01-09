California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Griffin Walmart is closed temporarily to allow time for deep cleaning and recovery from an increase in COVID-19 cases. 

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Griffin store location at 1569 N. Expressway today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program." said a Walmart spokesperson. 

The closure is done to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and also give employees additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.

The store will reopen to customers at 6 a.m. on Jan. 11.  

 

 

