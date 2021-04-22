Newnan Police responded to Neal Street Thursday after reports of a female gunshot victim.
Around 6:14 p.m., police arrived at the Neal Street address where a woman, identified as 25-year-old Carlesha Wells of Griffin, had been found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wells was unresponsive when officers arrived, having sustained a gunshot wound to her chest; medical attention was provided on scene before Wells was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that Wells had gotten into a physical altercation with her boyfriend, identified as Marcus Strozier Jr. of Newnan, at the front step of the apartment. Strozier allegedly shot Wells, then fled the scene.
Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Marcus Strozier Jr. please contact the Newnan Police Department dispatch at 770-254-2355 ext. 0 or 9-1-1. Strozier is still considered armed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.