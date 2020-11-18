In one of the grinchiest holiday stories thus far, an HOA in metro Atlanta is banning its entire community from becoming too Christmas-themed in November.
It is a full week before Thanksgiving and the Gunter family is revolting. Every time Larry, Bree or their daughter Hanna hang holiday wreaths they get treated like bad gnomes. Larry's homeowners association says it's too early.
"We kinda put this on social media on a platform and it went crazy, we've been reached out from people from Canada, Michigan, Ohio - it's crazy!," said Larry. He added that, "coming home to Christmas is something special for families, for everybody its part of the reason we put this up."
But with his HOA against Christmas coming early, Larry says it's been a challenge to get in contact with anyone.
"I cannot get them to respond to me in any way whatsoever besides take your stuff down or you are gonna get fined," he said.
In a statement to CBS46,
The Andover Glen Board of Directors said:
The Andover Glen board is a group of neighborhood volunteers who genuinely cares about the community and would love to see each holiday celebrated in its own season. We encourage all homeowner’s to show their holiday spirit each year. A copy of the CC&R’s is available to all residents and we encourage all concerns to be voiced through the proper channels.
The covenant for this Cumming neighborhood bans Christmas wreaths, lights and decorations before Thanksgiving -- a curmudgeons policy that Larry swears was birthed by grinches.
"The fine is $15 a day from what I'm told to keep them up if we keep them up until December 1st , and we are choosing to keep them up," said Larry.
So far, reactions on social media has been like a wrapped gift. "They actually have a hashtag leave Larry alone."
Attorneys have also offered their services to the family. 2020 has been a hard year and the Gunter family wants the festive spirit to bring joy.
"If we have to pay the fine, we pay the fine. We want to be happy, we want to show cheer and joy," said Larry's daughter Bree.
