KIRKWOOD, Ga. (CBS460 -- Someone is determined to squash the holiday cheer in the Kirkwood community by stealing decorations from front yards.
A beloved holiday decoration that was recreated from the National Lampoons Christmas Vacation went missing and the community wants answers. The whole neighborhood loved the creative decoration, of cousin Eddy emptying his septic tank, adorning the street.
"I immediately showed it to my husband and my kids," said Angela Nichols who lives across the road from mannequin Cousin Eddy. "Because every year we watch that movie at Christmas time and we were like ooo so funny (looking where the mannequin used to be)."
Sadly, the mannequin was reported stolen so the owner placed a sign where it once was, hoping the Grinch may find the holiday spirit.
"They put it up about a day or two ago and we very seldomly got a chance to enjoy it, it was already gone," said Haageerd.
Ralphie from a Christmas carol lives a little further down and the community hopes he to doesn't fall pray to the Grinch.
