STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- A storage room roof at a local grocery store collapsed early Wednesday afternoon injuring one person in DeKalb County.
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene at the Food Depot on the 3500 block of Panola Road in Stonecrest.
Police say one store employee suffered from minor-to-moderate injuries during the collapse. The employee was then transported to a nearby hospital.
The cause of collapse under investigation, authorities told CBS46 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.