Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
Police at Georgia State University have arrested a groping suspect accused of sexual battery against women just days after the arrest of another suspect.
Brandon Eugene Hunt was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday. Police tell CBS46 Hunt was arrested after falling for a social media sting involving a female officer.
He was booked on suspicion of sexual battery. Police say he is not a student at the university.
He's charged with criminal trespass and two counts of sexual battery and is being held on $5,000 bond.
The other suspect charged appeared in court on Thursday. Zaquaris Carter is charged with sexual assault after police say he groped a woman on Auburn Avenue. It's the second time in a month that he's been arrested for the crime.
His bond was set a $4,000 and his case has been transferred to mental health court.
CBS46 spoke exclusively to one of the women who was groped. She told us she'll sleep a little bit better knowing her attacker is off the streets and in jail.
Ashley Tweed was paranoid as she walked to work Wednesday morning. She couldn't stop thinking about how she was violated the day before.
"When it happened, I was shocked and confused," said Tweed. "At the same time, I didn't really know how to process that."
She says while on the job at Sweet Auburn Seafood, a stranger sexually assaulted her.
"I was literally like right here in the windows," said Tweed. "He's like, 'Hey, hey.'"
When Tweed ignored him, he got closer.
"I was like, 'Get the blank away from me, I don't like how close you are standing to me,' so he walked around me and he's like, 'You got a fat a**, you know that?' And he smacked my butt," she recalled.
She says she didn't want to fight back because she didn't know what her attacker was capable of.
"As close as he was to me, I don't know what he had, I don't know if he could've hit me, he could've shot me, I don't know," she said.
Her co-worker called the police. The suspect ran off, but was back in front of the restaurant Wednesday morning.
Tweed immediately called 911.
That's when a patrol officer in the area saw Carter and put him in handcuffs.
A security expert says you can lower your risk of becoming a target by being hands-free and keeping your eyes up. He also says to keep your eyes up and avoid isolated areas.
