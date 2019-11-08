WASHINGTON (CBS46) Rastelli Bros. Inc. is recalling over 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with plastic.
The affected items were produced between October 3, 2019 through October 15, 2019 and shipped to distribution centers for sale in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.
The recall affects 16 oz. sealed packages of Nature's Rancher 100% grass fed organic ground beef with use-by dats of 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, 11/04/2019, 11/07/2019 and 11/11/2019.
There have been no reports of injuries or sicknesses related to the recall.
Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the original point of sale for a full refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.