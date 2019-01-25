NEW YORK (CBS46) -- Staffing issues due to the ongoing government shutdown halted flights Wednesday into LaGuardia Airport in New York Friday morning and two other northeast airports were also experiencing delays.
The other two airports affected are Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg News and has since been confirmed by the FAA. The ground stop was ordered shortly before 10 a.m.
The closure is not unprecedented as the FAA can and has ordered ground halts at different airports for various reasons to try to keep the overall airline system running smoothly.
Check to see your flight status
According to FlightStats.com, 130 arrivals have been delayed at LaGuardia and 14 have been canceled. The same site reported 82 flight departures have been reported at LaGuardia.
A quick check of the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport flight tracker shows several flights delayed into the three airports from Atlanta.
Although it is not confirmed, it is believed that the delays are a result of the ground stops at the three airports in the northeast.
FlightStats reports that 61 flight arrivals at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport have been reported along with 46 flight departure delays.
#FAA Statement: Staffing Update pic.twitter.com/CMVcyTNSz5— The FAA (@FAANews) January 25, 2019
Stay with CBS46 as we'll continue to update the story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.