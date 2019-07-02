ROME, Ga. (CBS46) – Rome police are looking for a group of people who broke into an elementary school.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the people broke into North Heights Elementary School on Atteiram Drive and stole school property.
Anyone with information should contact Rome police.
