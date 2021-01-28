Five Georgians and one South Carolinian who were part of a larger group were indicted for illegally obtaining money in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of five businesses in Georgia and South Carolina.
According to the U.S. Attorney for Georgia, the group applied for PPP loans on behalf of their businesses including: PowerHouse Sports Academy, LLC; Faithful Transport Services, LLC; KMJ Transport, LLC; Market Yourself, LLC; and Rare Breed Nation, LLC. The group allegedly obtained $3 million loan by submitting false applications with misleading statements and falsified tax returns about their business, the government alleged.
The group faces charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, false statements to a financial institution, and money laundering. The U.S. Attorney named the suspects as:
- Rodericque Thompson, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia
- Micah K. Baisden, 30, of Doraville, Georgia
- Travis C. Crosby, 31, of Wellford, South Carolina
- Keith A. Maloney, Jr., 33, of Port Wentworth, Georgia
- Tabronx W. Smith, 43, of Buford, Georgia
- Thomas D. Wilson, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia.
The government said an additional five people have already pleaded guilty for their parts in the scheme.
