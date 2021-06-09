ATLANTA (CBS46) – An organization is erecting billboards in Atlanta aimed to help reduce gun violence among children and teens.
The 'Put Down the Guns Now Young People' organization currently has billboards up in Greenville, SC and the organization plans to add them in three other South Carolina cities in this week. In Georgia, the billboards will go up in Atlanta and Augusta.
It comes as the city has seen a spike in violent crimes. Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the department’s summer plan to address crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.