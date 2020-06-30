Group holds bond rally for ex-officer Garrett Rolfe

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a moment, emotions ran high between one protester and a group of law enforcement supporters gathered outside the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
“This is what we did not want. We want peace. We wanted to be here peacefully,” Rally goer Melina Webber said.
The group organized a peaceful bond rally in support of Officer Garrett Rolfe. He’s the former Atlanta Police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
“He’ll get out. I promise you. He’ll get out,” One of the rally goers said.
The group believes the Fulton County District Attorney rushed to judgement in charging Rolfe with murder prior to the completion of the GBI's investigation. As a result, they felt Rolfe should be granted bond pending the outcome of the case.
“Two weeks prior a taser was considered a deadly weapon by the DA. The very same DA who later after this officer fired on someone pointing and shooting a taser said oh it’s not a deadly weapon. This DA can’t make up his mind. We just want what is right. We want justice. It can’t be one way two weeks ago and another way today just because it fits the narrative,” Webber said.
The group was glued to their cell phones as the judge made her decision. And as you might imagine, they were pleased with the decision to grant bond.
“I’m here because my husband is law enforcement. He’s a police officer and every time we flip on the news all we hear is defund officers, we don’t need officers, we don’t like officers and that’s not the truth,” rally goer Teaira Perez said.
