ATLANTA (CBS46)—Hotels across the country are hiring!
That is the message hotel owners want to get out to people looking for work.
To help fill thousands of open hotel jobs, and to communicate the benefits of a career in the hotel industry, the American Hotel & Lodging Association announced a new advertising campaign across five major hotel markets.
In select markets, the advertisement will run until August via online, radio, and print.
“With leisure travel resuming, the hotel industry needs to fill thousands of open positions to meet an uptick in consumer travel demand. To entice more workers to join the industry, hotels are offering employees more competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and additional benefits, including paid time off, health care benefits, retirement savings, and more,” according to a statement from hotel officials.
Hotels are looking to fill positions in housekeeping, management, food and beverage, and guest services.
The new push comes as the hotel industry attempts to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19.
During the pandemic, as many as 80% of hotel workers were laid-off.
Anyone seeking a job in the hotel industry has two options to apply.
Applicants can view a list of open positions at hotelsarehiring.com or check out hotel job listings on indeed.com.
According to ZipRecruiter, hotel pay varies, depending on the position. ZipRecruiter noted hotel jobs category pay can range between $21,512 (25th percentile) to $53,780 (75th percentile) annually in the state of Georgia.
