ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --A group of about one hundred people marched in Downtown Atlanta Saturday to rally behind those in Afghanistan, following a deadly attack.
Organizers told us they are trying to give a voice to the voiceless.
"Stop killing Afghans. It's what's going on right now," said one organizer of the event, Khatul Jamshidi.
The organizers and many who attended the event are Afghan Americans who are heartbroken and devastated over the recent events.
They say enough is enough and the violence needs to stop, following an attack in Kabul that killed at least 170 people, including 13 US service members.
"It's affected me really personally as well because I do have family back there who are trying to flee at the moment. It's really heartbreaking you know and the guilt that I have here, living in America knowing that I got to escape and I got to come here, that could have been me," said Jamshidi, who says she was born in Kabul.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warns another attack is "highly likely."
