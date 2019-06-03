DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Surveillance video shows who police are looking for. In it you see a mob of about 20 to 26 people using hammers and pick axes to break glass at the Dekalb County Administration building.
Nearly 50 glass windows and doors have been replaced after vandals attacked it Friday night.
“I don’t think causing damage to something else is going to get anything resolved,” Decatur resident Carolyn Carmichael said. But Dekalb County's Director of Public Safety and Interim Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin, Sr. is resolving to catch who did this.
“We are going to use every staff resource and every scientific investigation method to bring these anarchist to justice,” Lumpkin said.
But what evidence do they have to go on?
“We have some ideas and some leads, but I’m not going to really explain exactly ingress or egress at this point,” Lumpkin
CBS46 did learn there were witnesses at a nearby restaurant and a citizen called 911. Also Dekalb County Police is getting help from state and federal partners.
“We operate within a joint terror task force and those partners will help us investigate incidents of this nature,” Lumpkin said.
Lumpkin said it's likely this was a protest over conditions in the county jail.
Today five of the seven county commissioners took a tour of the jail. Afterwards, Commissioner Nancy Jester spoke about the vandalism.
“That cannot be tolerated,” Jester said. “There are certainly ways to make your voice heard through any public process but violence and destruction are never appropriate.”
She and others are hoping police make arrests soon for justice and peace of mind.
“That makes people that work there i think they have a lot of fear because if they could do that at night so easy,” Carmichael said.
