Coca-Cola is as much a Georgia staple as pecans and peanuts, and in the State Capitol the same hold true.
Walking through the State Capitol, the refrigerators and all the drinks inside are Coca-Cola products.
But, when you walk into legislative suite 612 in the building next door---home to eight GOP lawmakers--Coke products are no longer welcome. The lawmakers in the suite are disappointed in Coke’s decision to speak against Georgia’s new voting law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021, also known at SB 202.
The suite of House Republican lawmakers sent an internal letter informing state leadership that they would be removing all Coke products. Monday morning an aid told CBS46 the office moved in Pepsi products in place of Coke.
The letter states, “Unfortunately, upon the passage of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, your company has made the conscious decision to perpetuate a national dialogue which seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great state…Given Georgia’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola products be removed from our office suite immediately.”
“I don’t think a corporation should be involved in politics,” said Rep. Jason Ridley, one of the co-signers of the letter. “Not once did they say one factual thing to say this is what is wrong with the bill.”
Rep. Lauren McDonald, who also penned the letter told CBS46’s Hayley Mason, he is disappointed that no one from the beverage company spoke to the lawmakers about the bill before releasing a statement disapproving of it’s passage.
“We put out some good legislation and good policy to protect all Georgians and the sacred right to vote,” McDonald said. “With Coke not being on the team with us and telling us what we did was ‘unacceptable,’ we decided as a suite that we didn’t want Coke in our office.”
The lawmakers says they never intended for their letter to be made public and that they are not trying to lead a boycott.
“This wasn’t supposed to get out on social media. This was just something internal that we were doing,” said McDonald. “We were not making a crusade about it.”
Mason asked Ridley if he and his colleagues are participating in “cancel culture” by removing Coke. He says the lawmakers are not promoting a boycott or public disdain of the company so they don’t believe their decision is a part of the “cancel culture” they are against.
“I’m not posting on Facebook getting everybody to boycott Coke,” he said. “It’s just something personally that we felt our office, that as a personal opinion, that if that’s the way they’re going to do it, then we are not going to use their products.”
This gesture comes as the lawsuits mount against the state. Monday, the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, filed the fourth federal lawsuit to the Election Integrity Act, stating it limits access to absentee ballot dropboxes for Asian American voters.
This past weekend, Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star game from Atlanta because of the new law that many opponents have argued reverses voting access improvements that were allowed in the pandemic and tightens requirements to vote.
“When you talk about boycotts in and around Atlanta and the state as a whole, it’s impacting small businesses,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaking to CBS This Morning on Monday. “It impacts corporations that not just hire corporate offices, but administrative assistants, people who clean up the building, who work in the cafeteria.”
Bottoms noted that Atlanta’s economy is the 10th largest in the country and the boycott is tough on everyday working people.
“I respect the decision. I understand the decision, but I don’t like the fact that we have been put in this position by our state legislature and our Governor because the people of Georgia will suffer,” Bottoms said, adding that other large events are contemplating pulling their events from Georgia.
“We’ve had laws in the past where people have threatened boycotts, but we have also had governors in the past who vetoed those laws and this governor has chosen not to do so. Instead, he’s doubled down,” Bottoms said.
Governor Kemp said that the MLB has caved to “cancel culture” by removing the game from Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.