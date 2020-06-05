SAVANNA (CBS46)—Georgia legislators will hold a press conference today in Savanna to discuss a proposal to repeal Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.
“This legislation’s focus is to prevent civilians from taking the law into their own hands,” said Rep. Gilliard, who is the author of the bill. “Our citizen’s arrest law was created in 1863, and this law is clearly outdated as it was formed in the fashion of the Wild West. When individuals lose their lives at the hands of civilians that become judge and jury, we must use the power of the pen to move Georgia forward.”
“I am honored to join Rep. Gilliard on this legislation, and I believe that it is the role of law enforcement to safeguard the citizens of our state,” said Rep. Greene. “Georgia needs to join other states in passing this legislation, and I commend Rep. Gilliard on the introduction of this legislation.”
“The citizen's arrest law has become a legal defense for murder,” said Rep. Bruce.
“It is time for us to repeal this law and the lawlessness associated with it.”
According to Rep/ Gilliard, Georgia law states that a private citizen may arrest an offender if an offense is committed in his or her presence or within his or her immediate knowledge.
If the offense is a felony and the offender attempts to escape, a citizen may arrest him or her upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.
The proposed legislation would prohibit certain citizens from practicing a citizen’s arrest, including weight inspectors and citizens who are licensed with the Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies.
Rep. Gilliard’s proposal will be filed during the 2020 legislative session, which will reconvene on June 15.
