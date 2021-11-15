ATLANTA (CBS46) — A group of local entrepreneurs surprised an Atlanta high school basketball team Monday morning in East Atlanta.
The players at Mohammed Schools of Atlanta have been using rideshare to get to and from games, according to Coach Farad Abdurrahman.
"We have a very successful basketball program," Abdurrahman said. "But we were getting in cars, so these young men in the Circle of CEOs came by and said 'what are your needs?' I said we need a bus, so they got me a bus."
The Circle of CEOs, made up of local businessmen, decided to buy the team a brand-new bus to transport them to games and as a way to give back to the community they call home.
"You don't have to be a rapper or athlete to drive the cars you want to drive," Jason Lobdell, a member of the Circle of CEOs, said. "We're basically a reflection of you guys and vice versa. So we wanted them to look at us and look in the mirror and see success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.