POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A group of stranded tubers, including a child and a dog, were rescued from the Chattahoochee River in Powder Springs Monday afternoon.
The individuals were stranded on a rock in the middle of the river.
According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the adults, child and dog were safely pulled to shore by boat.
